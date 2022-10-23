NHL Expanded Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 6 5 1 0 10 27 19 4-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Pittsburgh 5 4 0 1 9 26 11 3-0-0 1-0-1 1-0-0 Buffalo 5 4 1 0 8 22 11 1-1-0 3-0-0 1-1-0 Philadelphia 5 4 1 0 8 17 11 2-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Toronto 6 4 2 0 8 18 15 3-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Carolina 5 3 1 1 7 17 12 1-0-0 2-1-1 1-0-0 Florida 5 3 1 1 7 16 15 1-0-1 2-1-0 1-1-1 N.Y. Rangers 5 3 1 1 7 19 15 2-0-1 1-1-0 0-0-0 Detroit 4 2 0 2 6 15 11 1-0-1 1-0-1 1-0-0 New Jersey 5 3 2 0 6 14 14 2-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Ottawa 5 3 2 0 6 21 16 3-0-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Montreal 6 3 3 0 6 16 18 3-1-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Tampa Bay 6 3 3 0 6 18 19 1-1-0 2-2-0 1-0-0 Washington 6 3 3 0 6 19 21 3-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 5 2 3 0 4 17 15 2-2-0 0-1-0 0-1-0 Columbus 6 2 4 0 4 17 26 2-2-0 0-2-0 0-2-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 5 4 0 1 9 20 8 2-0-0 2-0-1 3-0-0 Calgary 5 4 1 0 8 18 16 3-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Vegas 6 4 2 0 8 19 13 2-1-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Colorado 6 3 2 1 7 22 19 1-1-1 2-1-0 2-0-1 St. Louis 3 3 0 0 6 11 5 1-0-0 2-0-0 0-0-0 Seattle 6 2 2 2 6 17 22 0-2-1 2-0-1 1-1-1 Los Angeles 7 3 4 0 6 24 31 0-2-0 3-2-0 0-2-0 Nashville 7 2 4 1 5 16 24 1-2-1 1-2-0 0-2-0 Chicago 4 2 2 0 4 11 11 1-0-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Edmonton 5 2 3 0 4 16 17 2-3-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Winnipeg 5 2 3 0 4 12 17 1-1-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Anaheim 5 1 3 1 3 13 23 1-0-0 0-3-1 1-0-0 Minnesota 5 1 3 1 3 19 27 1-3-0 0-0-1 0-1-0 Arizona 5 1 4 0 2 13 26 0-0-0 1-4-0 0-0-0 Vancouver 6 0 4 2 2 16 27 0-1-0 0-3-2 0-1-0 San Jose 7 1 6 0 2 12 23 0-3-0 1-3-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 2, San Jose 1

Boston 4, Minnesota 3, OT

St. Louis 2, Edmonton 0

Ottawa 6, Arizona 2

Washington 4, Los Angeles 3

Toronto 4, Winnipeg 1

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Dallas 5, Montreal 2

Pittsburgh 6, Columbus 3

Philadelphia 3, Nashville 1

Colorado 3, Vegas 2

Calgary 3, Carolina 2, OT

Buffalo 5, Vancouver 1

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.