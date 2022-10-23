All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 6 5 1 0 10 27 19 Buffalo 5 4 1 0 8 22 11 Toronto 6 4 2 0 8 18 15 Florida 5 3 1 1 7 16 15 Detroit 4 2 0 2 6 15 11 Ottawa 5 3 2 0 6 21 16 Tampa Bay 6 3 3 0 6 18 19 Montreal 6 3 3 0 6 16 18

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Pittsburgh 5 4 0 1 9 26 11 Philadelphia 5 4 1 0 8 17 11 Carolina 5 3 1 1 7 17 12 N.Y. Rangers 5 3 1 1 7 19 15 New Jersey 5 3 2 0 6 14 14 Washington 6 3 3 0 6 19 21 N.Y. Islanders 5 2 3 0 4 17 15 Columbus 6 2 4 0 4 17 26

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Dallas 5 4 0 1 9 20 8 Colorado 6 3 2 1 7 22 19 St. Louis 3 3 0 0 6 11 5 Nashville 7 2 4 1 5 16 24 Chicago 4 2 2 0 4 11 11 Winnipeg 5 2 3 0 4 12 17 Minnesota 5 1 3 1 3 19 27 Arizona 5 1 4 0 2 13 26

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Calgary 5 4 1 0 8 18 16 Vegas 6 4 2 0 8 19 13 Seattle 6 2 2 2 6 17 22 Los Angeles 7 3 4 0 6 24 31 Edmonton 5 2 3 0 4 16 17 Anaheim 5 1 3 1 3 13 23 Vancouver 6 0 4 2 2 16 27 San Jose 7 1 6 0 2 12 23

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

New Jersey 2, San Jose 1

Boston 4, Minnesota 3, OT

St. Louis 2, Edmonton 0

Ottawa 6, Arizona 2

Washington 4, Los Angeles 3

Toronto 4, Winnipeg 1

Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Islanders 3

Dallas 5, Montreal 2

Pittsburgh 6, Columbus 3

Philadelphia 3, Nashville 1

Colorado 3, Vegas 2

Calgary 3, Carolina 2, OT

Buffalo 5, Vancouver 1

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

N.Y. Rangers at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.

Edmonton at St. Louis, 8 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.