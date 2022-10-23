All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|4
|4
|0
|0
|0
|8
|15
|10
|Providence
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|13
|10
|WB/Scranton
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|8
|7
|Bridgeport
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|14
|11
|Hershey
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|11
|10
|Lehigh Valley
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|7
|8
|Springfield
|5
|2
|3
|0
|0
|4
|13
|13
|Hartford
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|7
|11
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Cleveland
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|17
|15
|Toronto
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|6
|Rochester
|5
|3
|2
|0
|0
|6
|15
|17
|Belleville
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|5
|19
|20
|Syracuse
|4
|1
|1
|0
|2
|4
|18
|17
|Utica
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|5
|7
|Laval
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|3
|13
|19
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|4
|3
|0
|1
|0
|7
|18
|9
|Texas
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|14
|10
|Grand Rapids
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|14
|17
|Chicago
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|8
|11
|Milwaukee
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|9
|10
|Rockford
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|6
|12
|Iowa
|4
|0
|2
|0
|2
|2
|7
|13
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|11
|4
|Ontario
|5
|4
|1
|0
|0
|8
|22
|10
|Abbotsford
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|13
|Coachella Valley
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Tucson
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|10
|Bakersfield
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|12
|13
|Colorado
|4
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|15
|14
|Calgary
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|12
|17
|San Diego
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|13
|17
|Henderson
|5
|1
|4
|0
|0
|2
|13
|17
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Toronto 4, Grand Rapids 1
Charlotte 3, Hershey 2
Bridgeport 5, Laval 2
Manitoba 5, Milwaukee 2
Syracuse 6, Rochester 2
Texas 4, Iowa 3
WB/Scranton 4, Hartford 3
Cleveland 4, Lehigh Valley 3
Providence 2, Utica 1
Springfield 3, Belleville 2
Chicago 4, Rockford 1
Ontario 5, San Diego 1
San Jose 4, Henderson 0
Calgary 4, Colorado 2
Tucson 5, Bakersfield 3
Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 7 p.m.
Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.
No games scheduled
Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.
Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.