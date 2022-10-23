All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 4 4 0 0 0 8 15 10 Providence 4 3 0 1 0 7 13 10 WB/Scranton 3 2 0 1 0 5 8 7 Bridgeport 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 11 Hershey 4 2 1 1 0 5 11 10 Lehigh Valley 3 1 1 1 0 3 7 8 Springfield 5 2 3 0 0 4 13 13 Hartford 3 0 1 1 1 2 7 11

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Cleveland 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 15 Toronto 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 6 Rochester 5 3 2 0 0 6 15 17 Belleville 5 2 2 1 0 5 19 20 Syracuse 4 1 1 0 2 4 18 17 Utica 3 1 2 0 0 2 5 7 Laval 5 1 3 1 0 3 13 19

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Manitoba 4 3 0 1 0 7 18 9 Texas 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 10 Grand Rapids 4 2 2 0 0 4 14 17 Chicago 3 1 2 0 0 2 8 11 Milwaukee 3 1 2 0 0 2 9 10 Rockford 3 1 2 0 0 2 6 12 Iowa 4 0 2 0 2 2 7 13

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 3 3 0 0 0 6 11 4 Ontario 5 4 1 0 0 8 22 10 Abbotsford 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 13 Coachella Valley 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10 Tucson 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 10 Bakersfield 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 13 Colorado 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 14 Calgary 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 17 San Diego 4 1 3 0 0 2 13 17 Henderson 5 1 4 0 0 2 13 17

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday's Games

Toronto 4, Grand Rapids 1

Charlotte 3, Hershey 2

Bridgeport 5, Laval 2

Manitoba 5, Milwaukee 2

Syracuse 6, Rochester 2

Texas 4, Iowa 3

WB/Scranton 4, Hartford 3

Cleveland 4, Lehigh Valley 3

Providence 2, Utica 1

Springfield 3, Belleville 2

Chicago 4, Rockford 1

Ontario 5, San Diego 1

San Jose 4, Henderson 0

Calgary 4, Colorado 2

Tucson 5, Bakersfield 3

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 7 p.m.

Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Belleville at Laval, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Toronto, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m.

Texas at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.