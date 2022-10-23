New Taipei's 2022 Christmasland to kick off Nov. 11

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The New Taipei 2022 Christmasland in Banqiao District, which will be held from Nov. 11 until Jan. 2, is sure to spread Christmas cheer among visitors, New Taipei Tourism and Travel Department announced in a press release on Friday (Oct. 21).

This year’s event will feature a fake snowfall to recreate a white Christmas and Disney character artwork installations. There will also be an abundance of activities, including carnival parties for kids on Nov. 12 and 13, “white parties” at the Fuzhong business area on Nov. 19 and 20, and star-studded Christmas concerts on Dec. 10 and 11.

Additionally, there will be an igloo snow pool for the first time.

At a press conference to announce the event on Friday, New Taipei Mayor Hou You-yi (侯友宜) said that Christmasland activities have won accolades domestically and abroad in the past, and this year’s event will make visitors feel like they are in the middle of a "white castle," per the release.

Christmasland has the country’s largest light projection show each year and this year’s show at Banqiao's Citizens Square will have a Disney+ theme and display the Northern Lights for the first time, every half-hour from 5:30 -10 p.m. After each light show, there will be artificial snowfall.

There are double light display areas this year at Christmasland and the Fuzhong business area. Olaf from the Disney movie "Frozen" will be featured on the main Christmas tree at Christmasland.

The plaza in front of Banqiao Station will feature Disney+ scenes and there will be free entertainment, including steel cars, mini trains, and a merry-go-round, while the Fuzhong area will feature polar landscapes.

The city government will also decorate the eight overpasses around city hall with colorful lights.

For more information, please visit the event's website.