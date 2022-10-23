Taipei restaurant promotes Peruvian cuisine

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The ABV Caribbean Bar and Kitchen held a “Take a bite of Peru” event in collaboration with the Commercial Office of Peru in Taipei, to promote local delicacies of the South American country.

Juan Luis Kuyeng Ruiz, director of the Commercial Office of Peru, said it is a pleasure to introduce Taiwanese to Peruvian cuisine and to have them experience a taste of his country. Peru’s cuisine is very diverse due to the nation’s multicultural society, Ruiz said.

He mentioned that the yellow chili pepper (ajo amarillo) is a very common ingredient in Peruvian dishes and said the country is best known for its alpaca, grapes, coffee, blueberries, precious minerals, and energy resources, which includes hydrocarbons, oil, natural gas, and coal.

A total of mince dishes were featured, including chicken in creamy walnut sauce with yellow chili (aji de gallina), potato cake with tuna (causa de atun), yuca fritters with Huancaina sauce (yuca frita a la Huancaina), shrimp chowder (chupe de camarones), ceviche, and chicken porridge (aguadito de pollo). The dishes will be available until Dec. 15.

According to the Bureau of Foreign Trade statistics, the bilateral trade between Peru and Taiwan brought in 627 million USD in 2021. Taiwanese exports to Peru include plastics, electrical machinery, parts of vehicles, and rubber.



Quinoa salad with seafood (ensalada de quinoa con mariscos). (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)



Chicken porridge (aguadito de pollo). (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)



Potato cake with tuna. (Causa de atun). (Taiwan News, Kelvin Chen photo)