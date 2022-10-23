Taiwan’s EasyCard to be accepted by over 2,000 stores in Okinawa

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The EasyCard Corporation announced at a press conference on Sunday (Oct. 23) that EasyCard will be accepted in more than 2,000 stores in Japan’s Okinawa Prefecture, also known as the Ryukyu Islands, starting Nov. 7.

Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said at the press conference that cross-border payments are a milestone for EasyCard and that after two years’ delay, EasyCard has finally broken through the barriers to international expansion, with its first international market being Japan’s Ryukyu Islands, CNA reported.

Not only will Taiwanese visitors be able to use EasyCards to make purchases in Okinawa, but people in Okinawa can also purchase EasyCards there and use them in Taiwan, Ko said. The mayor also said he plans to make a cashless day trip to Okinawa before the end of December.

EasyCard Corporation Chairwoman Ting Chen (陳亭如) said that using an EasyCard in Okinawa will be easier than using other means of cross-border payments. During the transaction, the payment is made instantly based on the spot exchange rate and no handling fee will be charged.

According to the EasyCard Corporation, Okinawa, only 1.5-hour flight from Taiwan, is the top choice for Taiwanese to vacation abroad, and beginning from Nov. 7, all Taiwanese over the age of 20 can use a registered EasyCard to patronize over 2,000 stores there, including shops at Okinawa Churaumi Aquarium, Kyoda Service Area, and the fish market in Naha.

EasyCards can also be used for public transport, such as taxis and buses. For detailed information about where EasyCards will be accepted, visit the company’s website.

The single transaction limit for a regular EasyCard and SuperCard is NT$1,500 (US$46.5) and NT$10,000, respectively. Cardholders should add sufficient value to their cards before leaving unless they are EasyWallet users who can add value via a mobile phone anytime, CNA quoted the company as saying.