Gas explosion rocks apartment building in New Taipei, 5 injured

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – There was a gas explosion in a residential building in New Taipei’s Sanxia (三峽) District on Sunday (Oct. 23), which sent five people to the hospital.

The explosion occurred around 3:30 p.m. on the third floor of a six-floor apartment building on Datong (大同) Road. Firefighters and Police arrived at the scene approximately 3:44 p.m., reports UDN.

LTN reports that five people, including two men, two women and a 10-year-old child, were injured in the blast and sent to nearby hospitals for treatment. They suffered bruises and minor cuts from broken glass.

All the victims were conscious and their injuries were not life threatening, according to reports.

The explosion blew out windows from the first to the fourth floors and damaged metal railings along the side of the building. Chairs, luggage, and other household items were ejected from the apartment during the blast and littered the courtyard below.

Authorities are conducting an investigation into the cause of the accident.