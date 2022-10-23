Concert in Central Taiwan draws record numbers of commuters in Taichung

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – This weekend in Taichung, the two-day Rock in Taichung (搖滾台中) music festival brought huge crowds to the city, leading to record breaking numbers of commuters on both the Taichung MRT and at the Taichung High Speed Rail (THSR) Station.

The 2022 Rock in Taichung Festival was held Saturday and Sunday (Oct. 22-23) at Wenxin Forest Park (文心森林公園). It is estimated that on Saturday, over 100,000 people joined the outdoor event, reports UDN.

Across the city on Saturday, 56,899 people made use of Taichung’s MRT system, marking the highest number of commuters ever recorded in a single day, reports UDN. The Wenxin Forest Park MRT Station near the festival saw a total of 11,856 commuters pass through the gates, the second highest ever, following a date in February during the Central Taiwan Lantern Festival.

Similarly, the Taichung THSR station reported 8,461 passengers commuting through the station on Saturday, which is a record high for the station.

The Rock in Taichung music festival has not be held for the past two years, due to the pandemic. This year, the outdoor event returned and drew huge crowds of people eager to enjoy live music once again.

The number of people leaving the festival on Saturday night was so large that crowd control measures were put in place and the schedule of MRT trains also had to be adjusted to accommodate all of the concertgoers, reports UDN.