Good weather in store for Taiwan from Monday to Thursday

Rainfall in Yilan County’s Nan’ao Township reached 420 mm over the weekend

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/23 15:26
(CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Good weather is in store for Taiwan from Monday (Oct. 23) to Thursday (Oct. 27), according to meteorologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮).

Heavy rain is still expected, especially on Sunday (Oct. 22), in the northeast, along the north coast, and in the mountainous areas of northern Taiwan, due to seasonal northeasterly winds, CNA reported. According to the Central Weather Bureau’s (CWB) website, accumulated rainfall in Yilan County’s Nan’ao Township in the last two days reached 420 mm.

The weather for central and southern Taiwan on Sunday is partly sunny, with scattered showers.

According to Wu, temperatures dropped in northern Taiwan on Sunday due to the arrival of cold air, with temperatures ranging between 18 and 25 degrees Celsius.

The latest weather model shows that the weather will be warmer from Monday to Thursday, with mostly clear skies across Taiwan. Although some scattered showers are expected in the northeast and mountainous areas, CNA quoted Wu as saying.
