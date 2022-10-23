Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Second German parliamentary group this month arrives in Taiwan

Group to discuss human rights issues with top Taiwanese officials

By Kelvin Chen, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/23 14:44
Second Germany Parliament delegation this month arrives in Taiwan. (Twitter, MOFA photo)

Second Germany Parliament delegation this month arrives in Taiwan. (Twitter, MOFA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A German Parliament delegation led by Peter Heidt, a member of the German Parliamentary Human Rights Committee, arrived in Taiwan on Sunday morning (Oct. 23) and will exchange views on human rights issues, such as the death penalty, with top Taiwanese officials.

From Oct. 23-26, the delegation, consisting of six politicians from different German political parties, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Cabinet Spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成), Minister Huang Chi-ta (黃致達), and other ministers, officials, and business representatives, CNA reported. The group will also attend a banquet hosted by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and National Human Rights Commission Chairwoman Chen Chu (陳菊).

Before his departure from Germany, Heidt said Taiwan is at the forefront of the battle between authoritarianism and democracy. Taiwan maintaining its independence is very important for Germany, he added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the second visit by a German delegation in a month demonstrates that Taiwan and Germany share a resilient partnership based on common values of democracy, freedom, and human rights.

The group's stay in Taipei this week follows a visit by members of the German Parliamentary Taiwan Friendship Group, who were in Taipei from Oct. 2-6.
Taiwan
Germany
German Parliament
Peter Heidt

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan calls on China to abandon old thinking in favor of peaceful stance
Taiwan calls on China to abandon old thinking in favor of peaceful stance
2022/10/22 19:38
CCP’s constitution amendment reflects ramped-up aggression against Taiwan
CCP’s constitution amendment reflects ramped-up aggression against Taiwan
2022/10/22 16:29
Taiwan adds 35,601 local COVID cases, 52 deaths
Taiwan adds 35,601 local COVID cases, 52 deaths
2022/10/22 14:15
Belize 'unapologetic' for relations with Taiwan
Belize 'unapologetic' for relations with Taiwan
2022/10/22 08:25
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2022
Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2022
2022/10/21 19:30