Second German parliamentary group this month arrives in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A German Parliament delegation led by Peter Heidt, a member of the German Parliamentary Human Rights Committee, arrived in Taiwan on Sunday morning (Oct. 23) and will exchange views on human rights issues, such as the death penalty, with top Taiwanese officials.

From Oct. 23-26, the delegation, consisting of six politicians from different German political parties, will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Cabinet Spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成), Minister Huang Chi-ta (黃致達), and other ministers, officials, and business representatives, CNA reported. The group will also attend a banquet hosted by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) and National Human Rights Commission Chairwoman Chen Chu (陳菊).

Before his departure from Germany, Heidt said Taiwan is at the forefront of the battle between authoritarianism and democracy. Taiwan maintaining its independence is very important for Germany, he added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the second visit by a German delegation in a month demonstrates that Taiwan and Germany share a resilient partnership based on common values of democracy, freedom, and human rights.

The group's stay in Taipei this week follows a visit by members of the German Parliamentary Taiwan Friendship Group, who were in Taipei from Oct. 2-6.