Toffoli scores in OT, Flames rally to beat Hurricanes 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Tyler Toffoli scored at 4:30 of overtime and the Calgary Flames rallied to beat the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2 on Saturday night.

Rasmus Andersson carried the puck up the side boards and deep into the Hurricanes’ end before zipping a pass into the slot that Toffoli one-timed inside the post for his third of the season.

Nazem Kadri and Brett Ritchie also scored as the Flames came back from a 2-0 deficit midway through the first period. Toffoli had an assist and Jacob Markstrom stopped 25 shots to help Calgary improve to 4-1-0.

Kadri is the fourth player to begin his Calgary career with a five-game points streak.

Sebastian Aho and Calvin de Haan scored for Carolina. Antti Raanta finished with 29 saves. The Hurricanes fell to 3-1-1.

UP NEXT

Hurricanes: Wrap up their five-game trip in Vancouver against the Canucks on Monday night.

Flames: Continue their season-high, eight-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night.

___

