Taiwan reports 35,322 local COVID cases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Sunday (Oct. 23) announced 35,365 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, of which 35,322 were local and 43 were imported, as well as 65 deaths.

The local cases included 16,338 males and 18,969 females between under five and 100 years of age. The genders of 15 local cases have not been announced.

Among the local cases, 179 were moderate and severe cases.

Among the 65 reported deaths, 42 were male and 23 were female. They ranged in age between under five and 100, and all of them were severe COVID-19 cases. Fifty-eight had a history of chronic illness, while 40 had not received three doses of COVID-19 vaccines. They were confirmed to have contracted the disease between Sept. 5 and Oct. 20 and died between Oct. 2 and Oct. 20.

The imported cases included 18 males and 25 females. They ranged in age from under five to 90 and arrived between Sept. 22 and Friday (Oct. 21). Three arrived from China, two each from Singapore and Indonesia, and one each from the U.S. and Canada, while the origins of the other imported cases are still under investigation.

Taiwan has so far recorded 7,450,158 cases of COVID-19, including 36,051 imported, while 12,323 people have succumbed to the disease.