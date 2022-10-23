Incidents of sexual harassment on Taipei MRT on the rise

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The number of incidents of sexual harassment on Taipei’s Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) system in 2022 has increased over 2021.

From January to September of 2022, 35 cases of sexual harassment were reported, in comparison to 31 cases during the same period in 2021, reports UDN.

According to data from the Criminal Investigation Bureau, the majority of cases occur inside subway train cars. Over the first nine months of this year, 27 incidents reportedly happened inside MRT train cars, compared to 19 incidents for 2019.

Other locations where sexual harassment cases were reported this year include the escalators inside stations (1 case), on the station platforms (3 cases), and at the subway exits (4 cases).

According to the data, sexual harassment is most often reported on the blue, Bannan MRT line, with most cases occurring around the afternoon rush hour commute, when carriages are crowded.

Law enforcement warns would-be offenders that groping a person against their will or otherwise violating an individual’s privacy on the MRT will result in a minimum penalty of NT$100,000, and may result in imprisonment for up to two years, depending on the severity of the offense.

If you witness, or are the victim of sexual harassment, police ask you to draw attention to the incident. Cases should be reported immediately to MRT station staff and the police, who can be contacted by calling 110.