Taiwan envoys promote CPTPP membership at trade seminar in Peru



TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Taiwanese officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were in Lima, Peru this week as part of the 15th International Seminar for Economic Cooperation between Taiwan and Peru. They were joined by representatives of Asus, Wan Hai shipping, and other Taiwanese businesses.

The event, held between Oct. 18-22, served as a showcase of Taiwanese companies in Peru, which is Taiwan’s fifth largest trading partner in South America, reports CNA. The conference drew over 200 people representing businesses and industry associations in Peru.

Taiwan’s Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Alexander Tah-ray Yui (俞大㵢), addressed attendees at the event in a prerecorded message. He said that cooperation between Peru and Taiwan has been steadily growing in recent years under the frameworks of the World Trade Organization (WTO) and the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum.

Yui said that Taiwan is actively campaigning to join Peru as a member of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), and that if Taiwan’s application is successful, reduced tariffs on goods will greatly increase profits for Peruvian farmers and other businesses.

At the event, the president of the Chamber of Commerce in Lima, Rosa Bueno de Lecari, publically expressed support for Taiwan’s inclusion in the CPTPP as an important step to expand trade relations between Taiwan and Peru, reports CNA.

The chairman of Peru’s Congressional Committee on Foreign Trade and Tourism, Edgar Tello, was also present. He said that Peru’s industries are very interested in the Taiwanese market and eager to strengthen relations, affirming the positive contributions Taiwan has brought to Peru’s economy.