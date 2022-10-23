Italy beats Japan to reach maiden World Cup quarterfinal

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — Melissa Bettoni scored a try with less than two minutes remaining Sunday to clinch Italy’s 21-8 win over Japan which propelled it into the quarterfinals of the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

In doing so on the last day of the group stage this became the first Italian team, male or female, to reach a World Cup knockout round.

Until Bettoni plunged over the line among a group of forwards in the 78th minute Italy’s attack had sputtered and it had relied on three penalties from center Michela Sillari for a brittle 14-8 lead.

Italy still was stretched to the limit by Japan who had no chance of reaching the quarterfinals but went out of the tournament with a bold performance which almost upset Italy’s progression.

Japan was solid in defense and at times stretched Italy with an expansive attack. Both teams scored a try in the first half and Italy relied on center Sillari whose first penalty gave it a 8-5 halftime lead and whose second broke a deadlock after Japan had equalized in the 49th minute.

Italy is known as an attacking side of some quality. But it had an off day Sunday and its back play broke down due to handling errors often forced by defensive pressure from Japan.

The second half was a slog and Italy, unable to breach the Japan defense, was forced to go to Sillari’s boot for its winning edge.

Italy’s opening try came in the ninth minute and was one of the brightest points in a relatively drab match. From a lineout, Italy spread the ball wide and Vittoria Ostuni Minuzzi played a key role in keeping the ball alive and drawing in defenders before offloading. She passed to the winger Aura Muzzo who had space on the left flank, then cut infield. When she was brought down just short of the line, Maria Magatti was present to carry the ball over the line.

Japan equalized through Kyoko Hosokawa in the 30th minute at the end of a wide-ranging move of multiple phases. Italy snuffed out attacks on both sides of the field but Japan kept possession and finally found a gap for Hosokawa to score.

From them on the boot of Sillari became predominant. She edged her team ahead at halftime, Japan drew level, then Sillari added two penalties for a 14-8 lead before Bettoni made the match safe.

“Not happy, no control in the match," Italy coach Andrea di Giandomenico said. "For our squad we lost possession, had no control. We are happy of course but as a squad we have work to do.”

