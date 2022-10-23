Liberty scores final 38 points in 41-14 win over BYU

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) — Dae Dae Hunter ran for 213 yards and a touchdown on 23 carries, Shedro Louis added two rushing TDs and Liberty scored the final 38 points as the Flames beat BYU 41-14 Saturday night.

Johnathan Bennett completed 22 of 29 passes for 247 yards and touchdowns for Liberty (7-1).

The Flames have won five in a row since a 37-36 loss to No. 13 Wake Forest on Sept. 17. Liberty in the only FBS Independent with fewer than three losses this season.

Jaren Hall threw touchdown passes of 46 yards to Puka Nacua and 20 yards to Isaac Rex less than 2 minutes apart to give BYU (4-4) a 14-3 lead late in the first quarter. Liberty answered with an 11-play, 85-yard drive capped when Louis scored on a 3-yard run and Bennett threw a 5-yard TD pass to Austin Henderson to give the Flames the lead for good with about 5 minutes remaining in the first half.

Hall finished 16-of-34 passing for 187 yards.

The Cougars, who have lost three in a row, finished with 71 yards rushing on 16 carries.

