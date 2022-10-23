Brosmer's 3 TDs lead New Hampshire past Elon 40-22

DURHAM, N.H. (AP) — Max Brosmer passed for 220 yards and two touchdowns and added 49 yards on the ground with a score to help New Hampshire beat Elon 40-22 on Saturday.

Brosmer's 42-yard rushing touchdown opened the scoring. Dylan Laube had one of three New Hampshire rushing touchdowns, breaking free from 77 yards out midway through the fourth for a 25-point lead. Laube carried 22 times for 147 yards, reaching 100 yards for the third time this season. Barry Kleinpeter had the other TD on the ground.

Joe Eichman made his team-leading third interception of the season, all coming in the last three games for New Hampshire (6-2, 5-0 Colonial Athletic Association).

Matthew McKay was 8 of 15 for 185 yards with two touchdowns and one interception for Elon (5-3, 3-2). His 50-yard connection with Bryson Daughtry pulled Elon within 14-7.

