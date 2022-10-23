Devils win third straight, edge Sharks behind Blackwood

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Yegor Sharangovich and Dawson Mercer scored second-period goals and the New Jersey Devils won their third straight game, beating the San Jose Sharks 2-1 Saturday.

Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier each had an assist, while Mackenzie Blackwood made 21 saves as the Devils continue to play well after an 0-2 start.

Kevin Labanc scored for the Sharks. Goalie Kaapo Kahkonen made 35 saves for the Sharks, who lost for the sixth time in regulation in seven games.

The Devils scored first for the fourth time in five games when Sharangovich tallied at 13:21 of the middle period. The left wing picked Sharks defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic’s pocket then beat Kahkonen with a back-hand shot over the left pad.

Mercer made it 2-0 on the power play about two minutes later. Mercer took a neat feed from Hischier, and although Kahkonen stopped his initial shot, the Devils wing stashed the rebound over the glove at 15:43.

Mercer’s goal was the first power-play tally in 13 attempts for New Jersey, including eight straight scoreless man-advantages at home. It also was San Jose’s first power-play goal surrendered after 22 straight successful kills to start the season.

Labanc, a New York City native youth hockey in New Jersey, scored his first of the season :32 later. The forward took a stretch pass from defenseman Scott Harrington and led an odd-man rush, beating Blackwood to the stick side.

Kahkonen kept San Jose close with 18 saves in the second period, including a pair of exceptional stops on forward Miles Wood and center Jack Hughes.

Hischier had a goal nullified in the second period for kicking the puck in past Kahkonen.

Notes: Labanc’s goal was his first in 14 games dating to Nov. 22, 2021. … New Jersey killed both San Jose’s power plays and is now 14 for 15 (93.3 percent) on the PK. … After allowing two second-period goals, the Sharks have been outscored 16-4 in the period. …

Next Up:

Sharks: At Philadelphia on Sunday night.

Devils: Host Washington on Monday.

