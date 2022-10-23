Reyna starts and scores in Dortmund's 5-0 rout of Stuttgart

BERLIN (AP) — Gio Reyna is back.

The American started and scored on Saturday to help Borussia Dortmund rout Stuttgart 5-0 in the Bundesliga.

It was Reyna’s first league start of the season and he crowned an impressive outing on the left of midfield with his first goal of the campaign when he curled a fine strike inside the far post just before the break.

Reyna’s last appearance against Stuttgart ended in tears when he sustained a muscle and tendon injury just after kickoff – ending his season prematurely in April.

Jude Bellingham also starred with two goals as Dortmund produced arguably its best performance of the season so far to end a three-game run in the German top tier without a win.

With Reyna (age 19), Bellingham (19) and Youssoufa Moukoko (17) all scoring, it was the first time three teenagers all scored for one team in the Bundesliga.

Reyna’s revival provided more welcome news for Dortmund coach Edin Terzić — and his United States counterpart Gregg Berhalter, who’s due to announce the national team's World Cup roster on Nov. 9.

Terzić had been careful to ease Reyna back into action following one injury setback after another in recent seasons. Reyna had come on in each of Dortmund’s last three games as a substitute. On Saturday he started for just the second time this season after playing on Sept. 14 at Manchester City in the Champions League.

Reyna’s celebration after scoring reflected the pressure and frustration he’d been feeling after so much time on the sidelines. The 19-year-old Reyna wheeled away and ran toward the corner flag, slid on his knees and briefly raised his arms before sinking face down on the grass. His teammates rushed over and lay beside him.

Germany defender Niklas Süle crossed for the outstanding Bellingham to get Dortmund off the mark in the second minute, then scored himself to make it 2-0 in the 13th.

Moukoko set up Reyna’s goal in the 44th to confirm the home team’s dominance before Bellingham grabbed his second with a brilliant strike in the 53rd. Moukoko completed the scoring in the 72nd.

First-half goals from Jamal Musiala and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting were enough for Bayern Munich to win 2-0 at Hoffenheim and cut Union Berlin’s league lead to a point. Union visits last-place Bochum on Sunday.

Xabi Alonso's Bayer Leverkusen missed a penalty, scored an own-goal and conceded a penalty as it drew at home to Wolfsburg 2-2. The visiting club apologized beforehand for its “disrespectful” players’ refusal to wear face masks on the train to the game.

Also, Freiburg beat Werder Bremen 2-0. Bremen had captain Marco Friedl sent off in the 14th minute for a foul that may have prevented a goal-scoring opportunity.

Augsburg was to rue Brazilian defender Iago’s sending off in the 66th as it conceded three late goals to draw with Leipzig 3-3.

Borussia Mönchengladbach hosts Eintracht Frankfurt later.

