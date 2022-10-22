Bundesliga: Gio Reyna emotional after Borussia Dortmund goal

The moment Gio Reyna realized his effort was curling into the far corner of the goal, he was off celebrating. By the time he was lying on the floor with his teammates on top of him, the emotion of the moment must have got to him.

After struggling with injury for over a year, the 19-year-old American scored his first goal for Dortmund in over a year. The hope for club and country is that it's a moment that marks the return of the free-moving playmaker.

In February this year, Reyna returned after five months out followig a hamstring injury only to be subbed off after 30 minutes in tears. Although the injury wasn't as bad as first feared, only two months later Reyna once again left the field unable to hide his emotion as another muscle injury forced him off in Stuttgart. That time, the injury cost Reyna the rest of the season.

After an off-season to recover, Reyna has slowly been building his way back to full fitness.

Borussia Dortmund won the game 5-0 with Niklas Süle, Jude Bellingham (x2) and Youssoufa Moukoko the other goalscorers.

More to follow...