All Times EDT
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Charlotte
|3
|3
|0
|0
|0
|6
|12
|8
|Providence
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|11
|9
|WB/Scranton
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|3
|4
|4
|Bridgeport
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|9
|Hershey
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|7
|Lehigh Valley
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|4
|Springfield
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|10
|11
|Hartford
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|4
|7
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Rochester
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|13
|11
|Cleveland
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13
|12
|Belleville
|4
|2
|1
|1
|0
|5
|17
|17
|Toronto
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|5
|Utica
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|5
|Laval
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|3
|11
|14
|Syracuse
|3
|0
|1
|0
|2
|2
|12
|15
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Manitoba
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|13
|7
|Grand Rapids
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13
|13
|Texas
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|10
|7
|Milwaukee
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|7
|5
|Rockford
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|5
|8
|Iowa
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|4
|9
|Chicago
|2
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|10
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|San Jose
|2
|2
|0
|0
|0
|4
|7
|4
|Bakersfield
|3
|2
|0
|1
|0
|5
|9
|8
|Ontario
|4
|3
|1
|0
|0
|6
|17
|9
|Abbotsford
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|9
|13
|Coachella Valley
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|12
|10
|Colorado
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|4
|13
|10
|Tucson
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|4
|7
|San Diego
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|12
|12
|Henderson
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|2
|13
|13
|Calgary
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|8
|15
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Abbotsford 4, Coachella Valley 3
Charlotte 5, Hershey 4
Utica 3, Cleveland 2
Bridgeport 5, Providence 4
Rochester 4, Syracuse 3
Springfield 5, Belleville 2
WB/Scranton 2, Laval 1
Manitoba 5, Chicago 2
Texas 2, Iowa 0
Colorado 6, Calgary 2
Ontario 2, San Diego 1
Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.
Laval at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.
Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Springfield at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.
Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.
Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.
Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 5 p.m.
Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m.
Henderson at San Jose, 6 p.m.
Bakersfield at Tucson, 7 p.m.
No games scheduled
Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.