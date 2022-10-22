All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Charlotte 3 3 0 0 0 6 12 8 Providence 3 2 0 1 0 5 11 9 WB/Scranton 2 1 0 1 0 3 4 4 Bridgeport 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 9 Hershey 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 7 Lehigh Valley 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 4 Springfield 4 1 3 0 0 2 10 11 Hartford 2 0 1 1 0 1 4 7

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Rochester 4 3 1 0 0 6 13 11 Cleveland 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 12 Belleville 4 2 1 1 0 5 17 17 Toronto 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 5 Utica 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 5 Laval 4 1 2 1 0 3 11 14 Syracuse 3 0 1 0 2 2 12 15

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Manitoba 3 2 0 1 0 5 13 7 Grand Rapids 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 13 Texas 3 2 1 0 0 4 10 7 Milwaukee 2 1 1 0 0 2 7 5 Rockford 2 1 1 0 0 2 5 8 Iowa 3 0 2 0 1 1 4 9 Chicago 2 0 2 0 0 0 4 10

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Jose 2 2 0 0 0 4 7 4 Bakersfield 3 2 0 1 0 5 9 8 Ontario 4 3 1 0 0 6 17 9 Abbotsford 3 2 1 0 0 4 9 13 Coachella Valley 3 2 1 0 0 4 12 10 Colorado 3 2 1 0 0 4 13 10 Tucson 2 1 1 0 0 2 4 7 San Diego 3 1 2 0 0 2 12 12 Henderson 4 1 3 0 0 2 13 13 Calgary 3 0 3 0 0 0 8 15

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Abbotsford 4, Coachella Valley 3

Charlotte 5, Hershey 4

Utica 3, Cleveland 2

Bridgeport 5, Providence 4

Rochester 4, Syracuse 3

Springfield 5, Belleville 2

WB/Scranton 2, Laval 1

Manitoba 5, Chicago 2

Texas 2, Iowa 0

Colorado 6, Calgary 2

Ontario 2, San Diego 1

Saturday's Games

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Hershey at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Laval at Bridgeport, 7 p.m.

Manitoba at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 7 p.m.

Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Springfield at Belleville, 7:05 p.m.

Utica at Providence, 7:05 p.m.

Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Ontario, 9 p.m.

Calgary at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Hartford at Bridgeport, 3 p.m.

Cleveland at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m.

WB/Scranton at Providence, 3:05 p.m.

Grand Rapids at Toronto, 4 p.m.

Abbotsford at Coachella Valley, 5 p.m.

Manitoba at Rockford, 5 p.m.

Henderson at San Jose, 6 p.m.

Bakersfield at Tucson, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Chicago, 12 p.m.