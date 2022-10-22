NHL Conference Glance

All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Boston 5 4 1 0 8 23 16 Pittsburgh 4 3 0 1 7 20 8 Florida 5 3 1 1 7 16 15 N.Y. Rangers 5 3 1 1 7 19 15 Buffalo 4 3 1 0 6 17 10 Carolina 4 3 1 0 6 15 9 Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 14 10 Detroit 4 2 0 2 6 15 11 Montreal 5 3 2 0 6 14 13 Toronto 5 3 2 0 6 14 14 N.Y. Islanders 4 2 2 0 4 14 10 New Jersey 4 2 2 0 4 12 13 Ottawa 4 2 2 0 4 15 14 Columbus 5 2 3 0 4 14 20 Tampa Bay 5 2 3 0 4 13 16 Washington 5 2 3 0 4 15 18

WESTERN CONFERENCE

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 17 10 Dallas 4 3 0 1 7 15 6 Calgary 4 3 1 0 6 15 14 Los Angeles 6 3 3 0 6 21 27 Seattle 6 2 2 2 6 17 22 Colorado 5 2 2 1 5 19 17 Nashville 6 2 3 1 5 15 21 St. Louis 2 2 0 0 4 9 5 Chicago 4 2 2 0 4 11 11 Edmonton 4 2 2 0 4 16 15 Winnipeg 4 2 2 0 4 11 13 Anaheim 5 1 3 1 3 13 23 Arizona 4 1 3 0 2 11 20 Minnesota 4 1 3 0 2 16 23 Vancouver 5 0 3 2 2 15 22 San Jose 6 1 5 0 2 11 21

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay 3, Florida 2, OT

Chicago 4, Detroit 3, OT

Seattle 3, Colorado 2

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Dallas at Boston, 7 p.m.

Minnesota at Montreal, 7 p.m.

New Jersey at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Colorado at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m.

Florida at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Calgary, 9 p.m.

Buffalo at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Vegas at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.