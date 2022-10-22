THROUGH OCTOBER 21
|Name
|Team
|GPI
|MINS
|GA
|AVG
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|2
|80
|1
|.75
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|3
|180
|3
|1.00
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|1
|60
|1
|1.00
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|1
|60
|1
|1.00
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|3
|179
|5
|1.68
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|2
|106
|3
|1.70
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|3
|183
|6
|1.97
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|3
|180
|6
|2.00
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|2
|119
|4
|2.02
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|3
|178
|6
|2.02
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|3
|177
|6
|2.03
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|59
|2
|2.03
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|175
|6
|2.06
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|4
|204
|7
|2.06
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|3
|178
|7
|2.36
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|3
|177
|7
|2.37
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|2
|122
|5
|2.46
|Sam Montembeault
|Montreal
|2
|121
|5
|2.48
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|2
|120
|5
|2.50
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|4
|238
|10
|2.52
___
|Igor Shesterkin
|N.Y. Rangers
|4
|239
|3
|0
|1
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|4
|204
|3
|0
|0
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|3
|183
|3
|0
|0
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|3
|180
|3
|0
|0
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|3
|180
|3
|0
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|3
|179
|3
|0
|0
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|4
|238
|2
|2
|0
|Anton Forsberg
|Ottawa
|4
|237
|2
|2
|0
|Sergei Bobrovsky
|Florida
|4
|236
|2
|1
|1
|Darcy Kuemper
|Washington
|4
|236
|2
|2
|0
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Columbus
|3
|183
|2
|1
|0
|Alexandar Georgiev
|Colorado
|3
|180
|2
|0
|1
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|3
|180
|2
|1
|0
|Eric Comrie
|Buffalo
|3
|179
|2
|1
|0
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|3
|178
|2
|1
|0
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|3
|178
|2
|1
|0
|Mackenzie Blackwood
|New Jersey
|3
|177
|2
|1
|0
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|3
|177
|2
|1
|0
|Martin Jones
|Seattle
|4
|171
|2
|1
|1
|Cal Petersen
|Los Angeles
|3
|145
|2
|1
|0
|Jacob Markstrom
|Calgary
|3
|140
|2
|0
|0
|Jack Campbell
|Edmonton
|3
|129
|2
|1
|0
|Jordan Binnington
|St. Louis
|2
|122
|2
|0
|0
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|2
|119
|2
|0
|0
___
|Alex Stalock
|Chicago
|2
|80
|1
|46
|.979
|1
|1
|0
|Craig Anderson
|Buffalo
|1
|60
|1
|35
|.972
|1
|0
|0
|Jake Oettinger
|Dallas
|3
|180
|3
|84
|.966
|3
|0
|0
|Tristan Jarry
|Pittsburgh
|3
|179
|5
|99
|.952
|3
|0
|0
|Antti Raanta
|Carolina
|1
|60
|1
|18
|.947
|1
|0
|0
|Stuart Skinner
|Edmonton
|2
|106
|3
|51
|.944
|0
|1
|0
|Carter Hart
|Philadelphia
|3
|180
|6
|99
|.943
|3
|0
|0
|Jake Allen
|Montreal
|3
|178
|6
|91
|.938
|2
|1
|0
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|3
|177
|6
|91
|.938
|2
|1
|0
|Linus Ullmark
|Boston
|4
|204
|7
|106
|.938
|3
|0
|0
|Ilya Sorokin
|N.Y. Islanders
|3
|175
|6
|87
|.935
|1
|2
|0
|Adin Hill
|Vegas
|2
|119
|4
|57
|.934
|2
|0
|0
|Eric Comrie
|Buffalo
|3
|179
|9
|119
|.930
|2
|1
|0
|Semyon Varlamov
|N.Y. Islanders
|1
|59
|2
|26
|.929
|1
|0
|0
|Ilya Samsonov
|Toronto
|3
|183
|6
|76
|.927
|3
|0
|0
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|2
|120
|5
|60
|.923
|1
|0
|1
|Casey DeSmith
|Pittsburgh
|1
|63
|3
|36
|.923
|0
|0
|1
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|Tampa Bay
|4
|238
|10
|119
|.922
|2
|2
|0
|Connor Hellebuyck
|Winnipeg
|3
|180
|8
|95
|.922
|2
|1
|0
|Frederik Andersen
|Carolina
|3
|178
|7
|80
|.920
|2
|1
|0
___
|Logan Thompson
|Vegas
|3
|177
|1
|2
|1
|0
|Ville Husso
|Detroit
|2
|120
|1
|1
|0
|1