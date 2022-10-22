Taiwan's 2022 Golden Bell Awards

The Golden Bell Awards is holding the second night of this year's awards ceremony in Taipei on Saturday to honor the best dramas in Taiwan.

A total of 48 awards will be presented across the two evenings to keep it from running long, according to the organizers. Top awards have been handed out past midnight for many years when the awards were all presented together, and the organizers felt it was time for a change.

Golden Bell for TV drama series presenter Bowie Tsang (曾寶儀) is hosting the Saturday ceremony, where 27 awards for TV drama series will be presented.

Sanlih E-Television (SET) and the Public Television Service is broadcasting the red carpet events from 5 p.m. and the ceremonies starting at 7 p.m. both evenings.

The events will be streamed online live through the Golden Bell Awards' official YouTube channel and Facebook page, the Ministry of Culture's Facebook page, as well as Line TV and Yahoo TV in Taiwan.

Awards ceremony



Host of the 57th Golden Bell Awards for drama series Bowie Tsang opening the Saturday ceremony. CNA photo Oct. 22, 20

■ Best Directing for a Television Series: David Chuang (莊絢維) and Allen Chen (陳冠仲) — Danger Zone (逆局)

■ Best Leading Actress in a Television Series: Hsieh Ying-xuan (謝盈萱) — Heaven on the 4th Floor (四樓的天堂)

■ Best Writing for a Television Series: Yen Yi-wen (嚴藝文), Kitten Huang (黃馨萱) and Fan Chih-chi (范芷綺) — The Making of an Ordinary Woman 2 (俗女養成記2)

■ Best Leading Actor in a Television Series: Chen Ya-lan (陳亞蘭) — Lord Jiaqing and The Journey to Taiwan (嘉慶君遊台灣)

■ Best Score for a Drama Series: Sodagreen (蘇打綠), as (魚丁糸) — The Pond (池塘怪談)

■ Best Theme Song: Mavis Fan (范曉萱) and Adam Hsu (許常德) — "I Promise" (from Twisted Strings (良辰吉時))

■ Best Supporting Actor in a Television Series: Christopher Lee (李銘順) — Danger Zone (逆局)

■ Best Supporting Actress in a Television Series: Sophia Li (李杏) — Gold Leaf (茶金)

■ Best Newcomer in a Television Series: Selep Ljivangraw — Seqalu: Formosa 1867 (斯卡羅)

■ Best Television Film: Do Not Go Gentle in Taipei (台北過手無暝無日)

■ Best Miniseries: Twisted Strings (良辰吉時)

■ Best Directing for a Miniseries or Television Film: Hsieh Pei-ju Hsieh (謝沛如) — More Than Blue: The Series (比悲傷更悲傷的故事 影集版)

■ Best Cinematography for a Drama Series: Li Ching-ti (李清迪) & Chou Yi-wen (周以文) — The Making of an Ordinary Woman 2 (俗女養成記2)

■ Best Editing for a Drama Series: Silvia Lin (林姿嫺) — Gold Leaf (茶金)

■ Best Lighting for a Drama Series: Seqalu: Formosa 1867 (斯卡羅)

■ Best Visual Effects for a Drama Series: Seqalu: Formosa 1867 (斯卡羅)

■ Best Costume Design for a Drama Series: Twisted Strings (良辰吉時)

■ Best Leading Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film: Zaizai Lin (林辰唏) — Fragrance of the First Flower (第一次遇見花香的那刻)

■ Best Leading Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film: Wu Pong-fong (吳朋奉) — Undercurrent (降河洄游)

■ Best Writing for a Miniseries or Television Film: Angel Teng (鄧依涵) — Fragrance of the First Flower (第一次遇見花香的那刻)

■ Best Art and Design for a Drama Series: Twisted Strings (良辰吉時)

■ Best Sound Design for a Drama Series: Twisted Strings (良辰吉時)

■ Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Television Film: Lyan Cheng (程予希) — Fragrance of the First Flower (第一次遇見花香的那刻)

■ Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Television Film: Bai Run-yin (白潤音) — More Than Blue: The Series (比悲傷更悲傷的故事 影集版) & Huang Guan-zhi (黃冠智) — Undercurrent (降河洄游)

■ Best Newcomer in a Miniseries or Television Film: Louis Chiang (姜典) — The Love's Outlet (愛的奧特萊斯)

■ Creative Award for a Drama Series: Tavern by the Lethe (孟婆客棧)

■ Most Popular Drama Series: Tears on Fire (火神的眼淚)