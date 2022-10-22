Taiwan calls on China to abandon old thinking in favor of peaceful stance

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) called on China to abandon old thinking after the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) adopted an amendment voicing opposition to Taiwan Independence on the final day of its 20th Congress Saturday (Oct. 22).

The amendment to the CCP Constitution vowed to “resolutely oppose and suppress Taiwan independence” in what was widely perceived as a confirmation of party leader Xi Jinping’s (習近平) hard line on Taiwan.

Reacting to the change, the MAC called on the new CCP leadership to leave behind the old thinking of confrontation and attack, but instead take a realistic approach to resolve differences in a peaceful and equal way, CNA reported.

The MAC emphasized it would continue its present policies, emphasizing the safeguarding of Taiwan’s sovereignty, freedom and democracy without making concessions.

China should also shoulder some responsibility in maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, the MAC said. After United House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taipei in August, China mounted large-scale live-fire exercises all along its coast, including the firing of missiles into space over Taiwan.

