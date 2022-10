2023 Women’s World Cup Schedule

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) — All Times TBA=

FIRST ROUND=

GROUP A=

†New Zealand

†Norway

†Philippines

†Switzerland

Thursday, July 20=

At Auckland, New Zealand=

New Zealand vs. Norway

Friday, July 21=

At Dunedin, New Zealand=

Philippines vs. Switzerland

Tuesday, July 25=

At Wellington, New Zealand=

New Zealand vs. Philippines

At Hamilton, New Zealand=

Switzerland vs. Norway

Sunday, July 30=

At Dunedin, New Zealand=

Switzerland vs. New Zealand

At Auckland, New Zealand=

Norway vs. Philippines

GROUP B=

†Australia

†Ireland

†Nigeria

†Canada

Thursday, July 20=

At Sydney (Football Stadium)=

Australia vs. Ireland

Friday, July 21=

At Melbourne, Australia=

Nigeria vs. Canada

Wednesday, July 26=

At Perth, Australia=

Canada vs. Ireland

Thursday, July 27=

At Brisbane, Australia=

Australia vs. Nigeria

Monday, July 31=

At Melbourne, Australia=

Canada vs. Australia

At Brisbane, Australia=

Ireland vs. Nigeria

GROUP C=

†Spain

†Costa Rica

†Zambia

†Japan

Friday, July 21=

At Wellington, New Zealand=

Spain vs. Costa Rica

Saturday, July 22=

At Hamilton, New Zealand=

Zambia vs. Japan

Wednesday, July 26=

At Auckland, New Zealand=

Spain vs. Zambia

At Dunedin, New Zealand=

Japan vs. Costa Rica

Monday, July 31=

At Wellington, New Zealand=

Japan vs. Spain

At Hamilton, New Zealand=

Costa Rica vs. Zambia

GROUP D=

†England

†Group B Playoff Winner

†Denmark

†China

Saturday, July 22=

At Brisbane, Australia=

England vs. Group B Playoff Winner

At Perth, Australia=

Denmark vs. China

Friday, July 28=

At Sydney (Football Stadium)=

England vs. Denmark

At Adelaide, Australia=

China vs. Group B Playoff Winner

Tuesday, Aug. 1=

At Adelaide, Australia=

China vs. England

At Perth, Australia=

Group B Playoff Winner vs. Denmark

GROUP E=

†United States

†Vietnam

†Netherlands

†Group A Playoff Winner

Saturday, July 22=

At Auckland, New Zealand=

United States vs. Vietnam

At Dunedin, New Zealand=

Sunday, July 23=

Netherlands vs. Group A Playoff Winner

Thursday, July 27=

At Wellington, New Zealand=

United States vs. Netherlands

At Hamilton, New Zealand=

Group A Playoff Winner vs. Vietnam

Tuesday, Aug. 1=

At Auckland, New Zealand=

Group A Playoff Winner vs. United States

At Dunedin, New Zealand=

Vietnam vs. Netherlands

GROUP F=

†France

†Jamaica

†Brazil

†Group C playoff winner

Sunday, July 23=

At Sydney (Football Stadium)=

France vs. Jamaica

Monday, July 24=

At Adelaide, Australia=

Brazil vs. Group C playoff winner

Saturday, July 29=

At Brisbane, Australia=

France vs. Brazil

At Perth, Australia=

Group C playoff winner vs. Jamaica

Wednesday, Aug. 2=

At Sydney (Football Stadium)=

France vs. Group C playoff winner

At Melbourne, Australia=

Jamaica vs. Brazil

GROUP G=

†Sweden

†South Africa

†Italy

†Argentina

Sunday, July 23=

At Wellington, New Zealand=

Sweden v. G2

Monday, July 24=

At Auckland, New Zealand=

Italy v. Argentina

Friday, July 28=

At Dunedin, New Zealand=

Argentina vs. G2

Saturday, July 29=

At Wellington, New Zealand=

Sweden vs. Italy

Wednesday, Aug. 2=

At Hamilton, New Zealand=

Argentina vs. Sweden

At Wellington, New Zealand=

G2 vs. Italy

GROUP H=

†Germany

†Morocco

†Colombia

†South Korea

Monday, July 24=

At Melbourne, Australia=

Germany vs. Morocco

Tuesday, July 25=

At Sydney (Football Stadium)=

Colombia vs. South Korea

Sunday, July 30=

At Sydney (Football Stadium)=

Germany vs. Colombia

At Adelaide, Australia=

South Korea vs. Morocco

Thursday, Aug. 3=

At Brisbane, Australia=

South Korea vs. Germany

At Perth, Australia=

Morocco vs. Colombia

SECOND ROUND=

Saturday, Aug. 5=

At Auckland, New Zealand=

Group A winner vs. Group C second place

At Wellington, New Zealand=

Group C winner vs. Group A second place

Sunday, Aug. 6=

At Sydney (Football Stadium)=

Group E winner vs. Group G second place

At Melbourne, Australia=

Group G winner vs. Group E second place

Monday, Aug. 7=

At Sydney (Stadium Australia)=

Group B winner vs. Group D second place

At Brisbane, Australia=

Group D winner vs. Group B second place

Tuesday, Aug. 8=

At Adelaide, Australia=

Group F winner vs. Group H second place

At Melbourne, Australia=

Group H winner vs. Group F second place

QUARTERFINALS=

Friday, Aug. 11=

At Wellington, New Zealand=

Auckland vs. Sydney (Football Stadium) winner

At Auckland, New Zealand=

Wellington vs. Melbourne winner

Saturday, Aug. 12=

At Brisbane, Australia=

Sydney (Stadium Australia) vs. Adelaide winner

At Sydney=

Brisbane vs. Melbourne winner

SEMIFINALS=

Tuesday, Aug. 15=

At Auckland, New Zealand=

Wellington winner vs. Auckland winner

Wednesday, Aug. 16=

At Sydney (Stadium Australia)=

Brisbane winner vs. Sydney winner

THIRD PLACE=

Saturday, Aug. 19=

At Brisbane, Australia=

Semifinal losers

CHAMPIONSHIP=

Sunday, Aug. 20=

At Sydney (Stadium Australia)=

Semifinal winners, 10 a.m.