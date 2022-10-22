Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Taiwan donates $2.2 million to APEC for regional development

Contribution will also help to clear up maritime debris

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/22 17:14
MOFA's Sharon Wu and APEC's Rebecca Sta. Maria signed an MOU Oct. 14. (screenshot, apec.org)

MOFA's Sharon Wu and APEC's Rebecca Sta. Maria signed an MOU Oct. 14. (screenshot, apec.org)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A month before the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Thailand, Taiwan donated US$2.2 million (NT$70.6 million) to the organization to promote regional development, reports said Saturday (Oct. 22).

The donation was the result of a memorandum of understanding signed Oct. 14 by Sharon Wu (吳尚年), the director general of the Department of International Organizations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA), and Rebecca Sta, Maria, the executive director of the APEC Secretariat in Singapore, CNA reported.

The funds will go to a variety of causes, including innovation, regional economic integration, sustainable growth, policy research and analysis capabilities. A digital innovation fund and a project to reduce marine debris will also count among the beneficiaries of Taiwan’s donation.

About US$1 million of the donation will go to digital economy projects and the reduction of poverty by small and medium enterprises, according to an APEC news release.
APEC
Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation
digital development
regional development
donation
MOFA
marine debris
small and medium enterprises

RELATED ARTICLES

Foreign ministry reaffirms close Taiwan-US security ties
Foreign ministry reaffirms close Taiwan-US security ties
2022/10/20 17:42
Taiwan expects 2nd visit by German parliamentary delegation in one month
Taiwan expects 2nd visit by German parliamentary delegation in one month
2022/10/20 14:03
Morris Chang to represent Taiwan at APEC summit, stress supply chain resilience
Morris Chang to represent Taiwan at APEC summit, stress supply chain resilience
2022/10/20 11:24
King of Eswatini to visit Taiwan later this week
King of Eswatini to visit Taiwan later this week
2022/10/18 16:36
Taiwan to promote finance diplomacy at APEC
Taiwan to promote finance diplomacy at APEC
2022/10/18 11:22