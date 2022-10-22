CCP’s constitution amendment reflects ramped-up aggression against Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — During the closing ceremony of the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) on Saturday (Oct. 22), the CCP passed an amendment to its constitution that vowed to “resolutely oppose and suppress Taiwan independence.”

In the congress broadcast, an announcer read out: “The congress believes, since the party’s 19th congress, comrade Xi Jinping (習近平) proposed a series of new ideals, new ideas, and new strategies for the reinforcement of national defense and military building, unification campaign, and diplomatic work.”

Aside from strengthening China’s military with the goal to “establish the people’s military as the world’s top-notch military,” the amendment established “overall precise and resolute implementation of the ‘one country, two systems’ directive' and 'resolute opposition and suppression of Taiwan independence'" as items among the military’s goals.

According to the amendment, “Fulfilling these items helps with insisting on taking the path of military reinforcement with Chinese characteristics, helps with promoting the steady and long-lasting implementation of ‘one country, two systems,’ and advance the homeland’s unification.” It added that such goals are also beneficial for establishing China’s “community of common destiny for mankind” concept, which would lead the trend for human advancement.

While the full text of the amendment has not been released, such remarks reflect a sharp increase in the CCP’s aggression against Taiwan. In 2017, the constitution amendment approved by the party mentioned it would “keep reinforcing all citizens’, including Hong Kong Special Administrative Region’s compatriots’, Macau Special Administrative Region’s compatriots’, Taiwanese compatriots’, and overseas Chinese’s unity.”

The congress had written in the amendment that the “one country, two systems” directive would not only lead to Hong Kong ‘s and Macau’s long-term prosperity but also help with “the great work of unifying the homeland.” It had not mentioned Taiwan in this part of the text.