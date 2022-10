Relatives of missing miners, wrapped in blankets, gather in front of the mine in Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin, Turkey, Saturday... Relatives of missing miners, wrapped in blankets, gather in front of the mine in Amasra, in the Black Sea coastal province of Bartin, Turkey, Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. There were 110 miners working in the mine when the explosion occurred Friday evening at the state-owned Turkish Hard Coal Enterprise’s mine in Amasra. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra)