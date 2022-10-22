Taiwan adds 35,601 local COVID cases, 52 deaths

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan reported 35,601 local COVID-19 infections Saturday (Oct. 22), as well as 53 imported cases and 52 deaths, according to a news release from the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC).

The number of local cases fell below 40,000 on Thursday (Oct. 20), but health officials warned that the peak period for local infections had not reached its end yet. Taiwan reopened its borders to tour groups on Oct. 13, also doing away with the mandatory three-day quarantine for arrivals from overseas.

Saturday's new local cases included 16,386 males and 19,201 females ranging in age from under 5 to 99. New Taipei City reported the highest number of local infections, 6,386, followed by Taichung City with 4,544 cases, and Kaohsiung City with 4,192. Taoyuan, Taipei, Tainan, Changhua, and Pingtung each also reported more than 1,000 local infections Saturday.

The 52 newly reported deaths were 33 male and 19 female local cases aged between 20 and 99, including 46 suffering from chronic diseases and 35 not having received three vaccine shots. They were diagnosed with COVID between Sept. 7 and Oct. 19, and passed away between Oct. 10-19.

The 53 new imported cases included 23 males and 30 females, aged from under 5 to 79. They arrived in Taiwan between Sept. 21 and Oct. 20.

Since the start of the pandemic, Taiwan has registered 7,414,829 COVID cases, including 7,378,767 domestic cases and 36,008 imported ones. The 12,258 fatalities include 12,241 due to local infections, with New Taipei City registering 2,513 deaths, Taipei City 1,376, Taichung City 1,265, and Kaohsiung City 1,145.