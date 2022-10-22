Russia-Ukraine updates: Germany, France and UK urge UN probe of Iran drones in Ukraine

The United States, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom have asked the United Nations to investigate allegations that Russia used Iranian-made drones to attack Ukraine.

In a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, the three European countries asked the UN to send a team to investigate the origin of the drones.

"These UAVs are being used by Russia in its war of aggression against Ukraine in attacks against civilian infrastructure and cities across Ukraine, leading to the death of innocent civilians," they wrote.

The United States sent a similar letter, saying Iranian drones were transferred to Russia in late August.

Over the last two weeks, Russia has struck Ukraine with a wave of drone attacks including dive-bombing the capital, Kyiv.

The US and three European powers said if Iranian drones were used in the attacks it violated the UN Security Council Resolution 2231, which restricts certain arms transfers to or from Iran.

Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia said the drones are Russian and repeated a warning that an investigation would seriously affect relations between Russia and the UN.

"The UN must investigate any violation of UN Security Council resolutions and we must not allow Russia or others to impede or threaten the UN from carrying out its mandated responsibilities," US Deputy Ambassador Jeffrey DeLaurentis told a Security Council meeting.

Separately the US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said diplomacy was still the best way to address Iran's nuclear program but he saw no imminent revival of the 2015 nuclear deal because of Tehran's injection of "extraneous issues."

He specifically said Iranian drones were used in Ukraine.

On Thursday, the US said Iranian troops were in Crimea and had helped fly the drones.

Iran has denied supplying the drones although many have been shot down and recovered making their origins clear.

Here are the other main headlines from the war in Ukraine on October 22:

Ukraine vows to 'hit back harder' if Russia blows up Kherson dam

Ukrainian will "hit back even harder" if Russia destroys a hydroelectric power plant in the Kherson region, the head of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office warned.

Andrii Yermak tweeted that Moscow's "nuclear blackmail" had failed to intimidate Ukraine and its allies, so now "they are trying to scare everyone by blowing up" the Kakhovka hydro-electric dam on Dnieper River.

"Ukraine will not succumb to peace by coercion ... They won't break us. We will hit back even harder," he wrote on Twitter.

Separately, Zelenskyy accused Russia of mining the dam as his forces prepared to push Moscow's troops from the occupied city of Kherson.

"Now everyone in the world must act powerfully and quickly to prevent a new Russian terrorist attack. Destroying the dam would mean a large-scale disaster," he warned.

Russian-installed officials in Kherson meanwhile claim Ukrainian forces have been attacking the dam in part to cut the water supply to Crimea.

Security expert tells DW Putin can't conquer more of Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin is no longer able to set out what he wanted to do when he invaded Ukraine, the chairman of the Munich Security Conference, Christoph Heusgen, told DW.

"He can prolong the fight, but I do not see that he has the possibility to actually conquer more Ukrainian territory," Heusgen said.

"[Putin] has not made for the last month any progress on his military path to conquer more territory," Heusgen said. "Quite the country. He's on the defensive."

He said Russia's use of kamikaze drones shows Putin has "his back against the wall."

"Putin continues to commit war crimes in the country," Heusgen said of Russian strikes on civilian infrastructure. "This is just a series of crimes against humanity, war crimes that Putin is committing."

Heusgen also described the Russian leader's partial mobilization of military reservists as "a desperate move."

He said Russia would have to follow Germany's example of de-Nazification once Putin is out of power.

"I think there has to be some de-Putinization," he said.

"People have to understand that the way that Putin has conducted the policy is unacceptable, that, you know, Russia does not stand above other nations, has to respect international law, has to respect human rights, has to respect the rules based international order," Heusgen added.

More from DW's coverage of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Following Russian drone attacks on Ukraine, Kyiv has once again asked Israel for military help. Israel, however, is seeking to maintain relations with both Ukraine and Russia. Read more about Israel's Ukraine dilemma.

Russia "is deliberately delaying" grain exports from Ukraine, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said, without going into details. He added around 150 vessels were waiting to be loaded.

lo/ (AFP, AP, Reuters, dpa)