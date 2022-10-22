World must take China's threat against Taiwan seriously: Eswatini king

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — King Mswati III of Eswatini urged the world to support Taiwan in defending its sovereignty at a welcome banquet organized by Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) on Friday evening (Oct. 21).

In a press release, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) wrote that it has been four years since King Mswati III’s last visit to Taiwan. Wu thanked him for personally leading the delegation to show support for Taiwan despite intensifying military threats the country is receiving from China.

Wu said both the king and government of Eswatini have backed Taiwan at international events and supported the nation's bids for meaningful participation in international organizations, in addition to highlighting the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait. These gestures fully demonstrated the long-running and solid friendship between Taiwan and Eswatini.

In addition, Wu said both countries have partnered in various fields, and supported each other through the COVID-19 pandemic. Taiwan also assisted its ally in recovering from the social unrest that erupted last year, helping with rebuilding projects.

Wu emphasized that Taiwan will do all it can to provide more aid as needed to Eswatini as it faces post-COVID challenges.

King Mswati III was cited as thanking Taiwan for helping Eswatini implement bilateral collaboration programs that benefited both countries’ peoples. He said he was glad to see the abundant results of Taiwan and Eswatini’s partnership in the economy and trade, energy, public health, information and communication, agriculture, and infrastructure sectors.

He added that against the background of China’s threats against Taiwan, conflicts can only be resolved through peaceful methods, stressing Eswatini’s support for Taiwan to exercise all its rights as a sovereign country. He urged the world to take China’s threats against Taiwan seriously and support Taiwanese in defending their homeland.