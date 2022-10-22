Pelicans beat Hornets 124-112 for 2-0 start on road

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 17 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled the Charlotte Hornets’ home opener with a wire-to-wire 124-112 victory Friday night.

Brandon Ingram added 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans and C.J. McCollum had 21 points. Zion Williamson had a quiet night in his first game at the Spectrum Center since leading Duke to the 2019 ACC Championship, finishing with 16 points on 7-of-19 shooting.

The Pelicans opened Wednesday night with a 130-108 victory at Brooklyn.

Terry Rozier flirted with a triple-double for the Hornets with 23 points, 11 assists and eight rebounds. Gordon Hayward had 26 points on 12-of-19 shooting and added seven assists.

WIZARDS 102, BULLS 100

WASHINGTON (AP) — Bradley Beal’s leaning bank shot with 7.4 seconds remaining lifted Washington past Chicago in its first home game since the star guard signed his massive new contract.

Washington blew a 17-point third-quarter lead in its home opener, but with the game tied at 100 and the shot clock running down, Beal’s shot off the glass dropped through to give the Wizards the lead. Following a timeout, DeMar DeRozan’s 3-pointer was just off the mark for Chicago.

DeRozan had 32 points to lead all scorers, and the Bulls nearly won their second straight game to start the season without Zach LaVine. Instead, it was Washington that improved to 2-0. Kyle Kuzma scored 26 points and Beal added 19.

