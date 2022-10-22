'Taiwan's Palace of Versailles’ to hold Halloween event

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — After attracting over 100,000 tourists in less than one month, the Chateau de Jourdeness in Chiayi County will hold a Halloween event on Oct. 29 and 30, charging full price for tickets starting Nov. 1.

According to the Chateau de Jourdeness’ Facebook page, the two-day family-friendly Halloween event will feature activities including trick-or-treat missions, carnival parades, markets, costume parties, and a charity auction. Each day, the attraction will hand out 1,000 sets of gifts consisting of a pumpkin bucket and a Halloween-themed sticker to children under the age of 12.

Currently, the Chateau de Jourdeness is still operating as a test run and charges a NT$100 (US$3.12) entry fee for visitors above the age of 7. Starting Nov. 1, tickets for adults will cost NT$300 while children under the age of 12 are free.

After its opening on Oct. 1, the Chateau de Jourdeness, hailed as “Taiwan’s Palace of Versailles,” quickly became a hot topic in Taiwan for its fountains, Baroque verandas, and ornate ceilings. The new attraction was so popular that local residents reported difficulty registering for a chance to visit due to tickets selling out, prompting the Chiayi County Culture and Tourism Bureau to make arrangements with the attraction’s operator to admit additional visitors.

Aside from its architecture, garden, and events, the Chateau de Jourdeness is also popular for its convenient location. It is a less-than-30-minute drive from other Chiayi County tourist attractions such as Xingang, Minxiong, and Dalin Old Street.