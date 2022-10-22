Business events scheduled for the coming week

Business events and economic reports scheduled for the coming week.

All times are Eastern.

TUESDAY, Oct. 25

WASHINGTON — Conference Board releases the Consumer Confidence Index for October, 10 a.m.

Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, Oct. 26

Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Meta Platforms Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, Oct. 27

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases third-quarter gross domestic product, 8:30 a.m.; Labor Department releases weekly report on unemployment benefits, 8:30 a.m.; Freddie Mac, the mortgage company, releases weekly mortgage rates, 10 a.m.

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

McDonald’s Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY, Oct. 28

WASHINGTON — Commerce Department releases personal income and spending for September, 8:30 a.m.

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.