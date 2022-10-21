All Times EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Boston 5 4 1 0 8 23 16 3-0-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Buffalo 4 3 1 0 6 17 10 1-1-0 2-0-0 1-1-0 Florida 4 3 1 0 6 14 12 1-0-0 2-1-0 1-1-0 Montreal 5 3 2 0 6 14 13 3-0-0 0-2-0 1-1-0 Toronto 5 3 2 0 6 14 14 3-1-0 0-1-0 1-1-0 Detroit 3 2 0 1 5 12 7 1-0-1 1-0-0 1-0-0 Ottawa 4 2 2 0 4 15 14 2-0-0 0-2-0 1-2-0 Tampa Bay 4 1 3 0 2 10 14 0-1-0 1-2-0 0-0-0

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Pittsburgh 4 3 0 1 7 20 8 3-0-0 0-0-1 0-0-0 N.Y. Rangers 5 3 1 1 7 19 15 2-0-1 1-1-0 0-0-0 Carolina 4 3 1 0 6 15 9 1-0-0 2-1-0 1-0-0 Philadelphia 4 3 1 0 6 14 10 2-0-0 1-1-0 1-0-0 N.Y. Islanders 4 2 2 0 4 14 10 2-2-0 0-0-0 0-1-0 New Jersey 4 2 2 0 4 12 13 1-1-0 1-1-0 1-1-0 Washington 5 2 3 0 4 15 18 2-1-0 0-2-0 0-0-0 Columbus 5 2 3 0 4 14 20 2-1-0 0-2-0 0-1-0

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Dallas 4 3 0 1 7 15 6 2-0-0 1-0-1 3-0-0 Colorado 4 2 1 1 5 17 14 1-0-1 1-1-0 2-0-1 Nashville 6 2 3 1 5 15 21 1-1-1 1-2-0 0-2-0 St. Louis 2 2 0 0 4 9 5 1-0-0 1-0-0 0-0-0 Winnipeg 4 2 2 0 4 11 13 1-0-0 1-2-0 1-1-0 Chicago 3 1 2 0 2 7 8 0-0-0 1-2-0 0-1-0 Arizona 4 1 3 0 2 11 20 0-0-0 1-3-0 0-0-0 Minnesota 4 1 3 0 2 16 23 1-3-0 0-0-0 0-1-0

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Home Away Div Vegas 5 4 1 0 8 17 10 2-0-0 2-1-0 2-1-0 Calgary 4 3 1 0 6 15 14 2-1-0 1-0-0 2-0-0 Los Angeles 6 3 3 0 6 21 27 0-2-0 3-1-0 0-2-0 Edmonton 4 2 2 0 4 16 15 2-2-0 0-0-0 1-1-0 Seattle 5 1 2 2 4 14 20 0-2-1 1-0-1 1-1-1 Anaheim 5 1 3 1 3 13 23 1-0-0 0-3-1 1-0-0 Vancouver 5 0 3 2 2 15 22 0-0-0 0-3-2 0-1-0 San Jose 6 1 5 0 2 11 21 0-3-0 1-2-0 0-0-0

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Los Angeles 1

San Jose 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, OT

Montreal 6, Arizona 2

Ottawa 5, Washington 2

Columbus 5, Nashville 3

Boston 2, Anaheim 1, SO

Toronto 3, Dallas 2, OT

New Jersey 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Minnesota 4, Vancouver 3, OT

Edmonton 6, Carolina 4

Buffalo 6, Calgary 3

Vegas 5, Winnipeg 2

Friday's Games

Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.

Seattle at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m.

San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m.

Arizona at Ottawa, 4 p.m.

St. Louis at Edmonton, 4 p.m.

Dallas at Montreal, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Washington, 7 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Columbus, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Winnipeg, 7 p.m.

Philadelphia at Nashville, 8 p.m.

Buffalo at Vancouver, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Calgary, 10 p.m.

Colorado at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Seattle at Chicago, 2 p.m.

Anaheim at Detroit, 5 p.m.

Columbus at N.Y. Rangers, 5 p.m.

N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 5 p.m.

San Jose at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dallas at Ottawa, 7 p.m.

Washington at New Jersey, 7 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Edmonton, 8 p.m.

St. Louis at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Toronto at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Carolina at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.