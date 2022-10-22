Belize 'unapologetic' for relations with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Belize is “unapologetic of ties with Taiwan,” Ambassador Candice Pitts told Taiwan News on Friday (Oct. 21).

Pitts said she was “appreciative” of the opportunity to represent her country at the highest level and pledged to continue to advance diplomatic relations. The ambassador said her goal is to “realize optimal benefits in bilateral relations between Belize and Taiwan.”

So far, she has hosted Belizean Prime Minister Ralph Goncalves during his visit to Taiwan in March. She also facilitated Taiwanese trade delegations traveling to Belize.

The embassy has hosted a number of cultural events including “Belize Cultural Month” at Bopiliao Historical Site and a cuisine month at ABV Caribbean Bar and Kitchen, Pitts said. She mentioned the embassy won the Golden Merchant Award, which is given to Taiwan’s outstanding businesspeople, foreign commerce offices, and other businesses for serving as a force for good.

As a result, Pitts said she would be meeting with President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Saturday (Oct. 22) and that the awards ceremony would be held on Nov. 1. All these experiences have been “very rewarding and meaningful,” she said.

In terms of trade, the ambassador said citrus fruits, juice concentrate, and marine products are some of the major products Belize exports to Taiwan. Belizean shrimp will also be added to the list, hopefully by the end of the year, she said.

Pitts said she took a business trip from Oct. 5-7 visiting companies in southern and western Taiwan. She met with the mayor of Taoyuan, Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦), to explore opportunities for collaboration.

She held talks with a Taiwanese EV bus company to potentially bring electric buses to Belize city.

Additionally, she went to Taitung from Oct. 14-15 to help children with developmental delays, in collaboration with YoYo Charitable Foundation. While there, she helped promote and sell Belizean products and cuisine, of which the proceeds were donated to the foundation.

She also visited the Bunun Indigenous community and the Va Kang An (Hongye Valley) Green Energy Hot Spring Park to engage in cultural exchanges and to learn more about Taiwan’s renewable energy, according to an embassy Facebook post.

With regard to bilateral ties, Pitts said Taiwan is a “helpful ally” to Belize. “Taiwan has so much to offer to the world. This is why we lend our voice” to support Taiwan on the international stage, she said.