Earnings scheduled for the week of 10/24/2022

Major companies tentatively scheduled to post quarterly earnings next week:

TUESDAY, October 25

Coca-Cola Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

General Motors Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Alphabet Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Microsoft Corp. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Visa Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

WEDNESDAY, October 26

Boeing Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Ford Motor Co. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Meta Platforms Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

THURSDAY, October 27

Caterpillar Inc. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

McDonald's Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Southwest Airlines Co. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

Amazon.com Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

Apple Inc. reports quarterly financial results after the market close.

FRIDAY, October 28

Exxon Mobil Corp. reports quarterly financial results before the market open.

