Top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for 2022

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As All Hallows' Eve lurks, Taiwan News has curated a list of the top 10 Halloween events in Taiwan for ghosts, goblins, and gargoyles of all ages who want to get their ghoul on.

Children's events

14th annual Tianmu Halloween Festival, Taipei City



(Tianmu.org.tw image)

The 14th annual Tianmu Halloween Festival will get underway with the "Hundred Ghosts Walking the Street" parade on Friday (Oct. 28). Children can trick or treat at 250 participating stores from 11:00 a.m. until 10 p.m. on Saturday (Oct. 29). Festivities include booths at the Tianmu Sports Park and activities at participating stores Shin Kong Misukoshi, Sogo Tianmu, and the Dayeh Takashimaya Department Store.

Times: Trick or treat from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Oct. 29

Dates: Oct. 28-29

Location: Tianmu Business District, Tianmu Sports Park, and participating stores.

Website: www.tianmu.org.tw

LotusPark Leisure Agriculture Area, Taoyuan City



(Facebook, LotusPark Leisure Agriculture Area photo)

LotusPark Leisure Agricultural Area will be holding its fourth annual pumpkin festival, which will include haunted houses, "pumpkin tunnels," and its lotus garden. In the area's farm fields, one can encounter a 3.5-meter pumpkin and six areas intended to simulate scenes from the popular South Korean survival drama series "Squid Game."

Time: 9 a.m.-5 p.m.

Dates: Oct. 22-Nov. 6

Location: Intersection of Section 1, Xinhua Road and Jinhua Road, Guanyin District, Taoyuan City.

Website: facebook.com/lotus.guanyin

Leofoo Village Theme Park, Hsinchu County



(Leofoo Village photo)

From Sept. 9 until Nov. 20, Leofoo Village Theme Park's Tombstone Town in Hsinchu County will feature a "Haunted Tombstone" parade during the day and "Gates of Hell" at night, while "Halloween Delights" snacks are available throughout. It also features a haunted house from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on weekends, while children can trick or treat on weekends from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Time: Afternoon parade at 2 p.m. and evening performance at 7 p.m.

Dates: Sept. 9 to Nov. 20

Location: 60, Guanxi Town, Hsinchu County

Website: leofoovillage.com.tw

Lihpao Land Children's Halloween Costume Parade, Taichung City



(Lihpao Land photo)

Children aged 5 to 11 can receive a discount on park entry if they are wearing a costume that covers more than 50% of their body. To participate in the event, children need to gather in the Flying Elephant Blue Sky area before 11:15 a.m.

Time: 11 a.m.

Date: Oct. 5-31

Location: 88, Furong Rd, Houli District, Taichung City

Website: Lihpao Resort

E-DA Theme Park, Kaohsiung



(E-DA Theme Park photo)

The park will feature a witch theme through Oct. 31 as well as parades and performances.

Time: Sept. 8-Oct. 31, 9 a.m.-8 p.m.

Location: 10, Section 1, Xuecheng Road, Dashu District, Kaohsiung City

Website: www.edathemepark.com.tw

Adult festivities

The Halloween Party at Babylon Taipei



(Facebook, Belly Taipei image)

On Oct. 30, the New Belly Barcade Taiwan will feature comfort food, craft beer, draft cocktails, adult slushies, moonshine shots, adult gummy bears, arcade games, horror movies on the big screen, and retro beats.

Time: 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Date: Oct. 27

Location: No. 12 Songshou Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City

Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/253658476934192i

2022 MAJI Halloween



(Facebook, MAJI image)

In addition to trick or treating for children all over MAJI at every shop and restaurant from 12:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. There will be a costume contest for children and pets. There will also be Halloween handcraft marketing, face painting artist, swing dance social, and a pride party at night, which will run from 10 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Time: 12:30 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Date: Oct. 29-30

Location: 12 Songshou Road, Xinyi District, Taipei City

Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/778855973420473

On Tap Halloween Party



(Facebook, Barcade image)

Barcade's Sexy Slasher Halloween party will feature comfort food, craft beer, draft cocktails, moonshine shots, adult gummy bears, arcade games, horror movies on big screens, and retro beats.

Time: 9 p.m. to 3 a.m.

Date: Oct. 29-30

Location: B1, 177, Sec. 1, Heping E. Road, Taipei, Taiwan

Website: https://www.facebook.com/events/1478648859293994

Halloween Happy Hour Night at The Hive



(Facebook, XXX Lab photo)

XXX Lab will be holding a free Halloween party for nine hours starting on Oct. 29 that will feature the following lineup of DJs: Cougar & Gemma, Devoo & Wade, Dnovanjiano & XL, Echo & Sonic, HD & Macro, and Juicy Boys. The music will include a mix of House, Techno, Trance, and Psytrance.

Time: 9 p.m. to 6 am.

Date: Oct. 29 - 30

Location: No. 1, Yumen St, Zhongshan District, Taipei City

Website: XXX Lab

Halloween 2022 at Haku



(Facebook, HAKU Taipei photo)

On Oct. 28, Haku will be the scene of "sexy dead bunnies, scary nurses, half-naked zombies, 10 Lara Croft, running away from a few Harry Potters, cheap werewolves, Thors, tired Batmen and other almost Supermen."

Time: 8 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Date: Oct. 28

Location: No. 1 Yumen Street, Zhongshan District, Taipei.

Website: facebook.com/hakutaipei