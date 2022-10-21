Search for Japanese treasure in Taiwan safe ends in disappointment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Hopes of finding valuable relics from the Japanese colonial era ended in disappointment Friday (Oct. 21) when a man finally succeeded in cracking an old safe.

Restoration work on a historic building in the Changhua County township of Fenyuan turned up a safe that dated from the Japanese era, between 1895 and 1945. However, because of rust, the absence of a key and of a password, the local authorities were unable to open the object.

As a result, they decided to launch a competition with a NT$5,000 ($155) prize for the person who succeeded in opening the safe, CNA reported. The first candidate who turned up spent more than an hour tinkering with the lock, but failed to make any progress.

After the local government doubled the award to NT$10,000, an 80-year-old man named Wang (王) traveled from Taichung to Fenyuan on Friday morning. He used a combination of equipment including keys, grease, and a hammer to attack the safe, with the tactic bearing results after 40 minutes.

However, to the disappointment of those present at the opening, the Japanese safe turned out to be empty, Fenyuan Mayor Lin Shih-ming (林世明) said. Wang will nevertheless still receive the NT$10,000 prize.

He told reporters that during his career, he had opened many safes, and because he had seen the resemblance between the safe in Fenyuan and one at his home, he had decided to take up the challenge.