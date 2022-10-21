Alexa
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2022/10/21 16:03
In this handout photo released by Kooperativ Telegram Channel, flames and smoke rise from the scene after a warplane crashed into a residential area i...
Tatiana Alexeyevna mourns over the coffin of her soon Colonel Oleksiy Telizhenko during his funeral in Bucha, near in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Oct. 18,...
Firefighters work after a drone attack on buildings in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Waves of explosive-laden suicide drones struck Ukraine's ...
The body of a local man who was killed after an explosion of a Russian mine lies on the ground near Hrakove village, Ukraine, Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022....
Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni, center, laughs during a voting session session of the new parliament, to choose the new Chamber's president...
Pope Francis arrives for his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
A police officer knocks on the door to 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)
A woman walks with a buggy in a park among seasonal coloured trees on an autumn day in Tallinn, Estonia, Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Sergei Grit...
Protective equipment is laid outside to dry after being disinfected, outside the isolation section of Entebbe Regional Referral Hospital in Entebbe, U...
Twins Oladapo Taiwo, left, and Oladapo Kehinde, 21, pose for photographs holding relative's twins during the annual twins festival in Igbo-Ora South w...
Everton's goalkeeper Jordan Pickford dives for a save but ends up bringing down Tottenham's Harry Kane, left, and giving away a penalty during the Eng...
Barcelona's Alexia Putellas celebrates after winning the women's Ballon d'Or during the 66th Ballon d'Or ceremony at Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, Fra...

OCT. 13 – OCT. 20, 2022

From the resignation of Britain’s shortest-serving prime minister to the Ballon d’Or ceremony in Paris and a festival of twins in Nigeria, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photographer Armando Franca in Lisbon.

