Brewing typhoon, monsoon will bring rain to north Taiwan over weekend

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The periphery of a tropical depression expected to become Typhoon Nalgae (奈格) will combine with a northeast monsoon to bring rain to northern and northeastern Taiwan.

For the first time this year, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a tropical depression warning this morning. As of 8 a.m., Tropical Depression 26 was located about 400 kilometers southeast of the Hengchun Peninsula moving westward at a speed of 22 kilometers per hour, with maximum sustained winds of 43 kph and gusts of up to 72 kph.

The CWB said that from today until Saturday morning (Oct. 22), three will be strong wind gusts of up to level 8 to 9 on the Beaufort Scale from Tainan to Taoyuan, southeast Taiwan (including Orchid Island and Green Island), open coastal areas of the Hengchun Peninsula, Penghu, Kinmen, and Matsu. Large waves are also possible along the coast of the Hengchun Peninsula.



Tropical cyclone's predicted path. (CWB image)

The weather bureau predicts the tropical depression will move west before changing to a west-southwest trajectory when it nears the Dongsha Islands. Before the tropical system reaches the South China Sea, it could transform into Typhoon Nalgae.

The tropical cyclone is expected to be closest to Taiwan on Sunday (Oct. 23). However, the CWB forecasts that Nalgae will only intensify when it reaches the South China Sea and for that reason, it is unlikely the weather bureau will issue a sea warning.

The periphery of Nalgae is expected to combine with a northeast monsoon to bring heavy rain to Greater Taipei and torrential rain to Keelung and Yilan from Saturday to Sunday. Showers are expected to begin in northern and northeastern parts of the country this evening.

From Monday through Thursday (Oct. 24-27), the weather will be stable with only sporadic showers in parts of northern and eastern Taiwan.



NOAA satellite image of Northwest Pacific. (NOAA animated GIF)