Peach Aviation to resume daily flights between Taipei and Haneda

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan-based low-cost airline Peach Aviation said Friday (Oct. 21) it will resume daily flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and Tokyo’s Haneda Airport from Nov. 17.

Ticket sales for the flights started Friday afternoon, CNA reported. The resumption of daily flights is the latest consequence of the reopening of borders and the removal of travel restrictions in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic by Taiwan and Japan.

Peach launched the Taoyuan-Haneda service in 2015, but suspended flights in December 2020 due to the spread of the pandemic. For the low-cost airline, it will be the second route to resume from Haneda, after flights to and from Seoul’s Inchon Airport on Oct. 30.

Earlier, Peach also announced it would resume flights between Taoyuan and Okinawa on Nov. 17, while the route Taoyuan-Osaka started up again on Sept. 16, and Taoyuan to Tokyo’s Narita on Sept. 22.