Notebook shipments to decline 20% in 2022, recover in 2024

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The global shipment of notebook computers is likely to decline by 20% this year, with a recovery expected in 2024, reports said Friday (Oct. 21).

During 2022, the sector faced saturation in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, while problems including the war in Ukraine, inflation, and unstable supply chains disrupted markets. A decline in shipments started during the second quarter, and was likely to conclude with a 20% drop for all of 2022 compared to last year, DigiTimes Research said.

Limited growth was expected to return to the sector in 2024, CNA reported. Microsoft pulling active support for Windows 10 in 2025 and the generalization of OLED screens for computers will fuel more growth for notebook shipments during the following years before a new slowdown in 2027.

DigiTimes Research predicted the compound annual growth rate for notebook shipments would average 1.5% during the period 2022-2027.