About 100 kilometers (62 miles) southeast of Berlin is a unique landscape where the Spree river divides splits. The floodplain landscape remains large... About 100 kilometers (62 miles) southeast of Berlin is a unique landscape where the Spree river divides splits. The floodplain landscape remains largely unspoiled and provides a habitat for around 5,000 animal and plant species that are threatened with extinction. In addition to an old alder forest, there are large wet meadows and bogs.