Chinese blogger claims Jeremy Lin will play in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese blogger claims that Taiwanese-American basketball star Jeremy Lin (林書豪) is poised to leave the Chinese Basketball Association (CBA) and play for a Taiwanese professional basketball team.

The popular Chinese basketball blogger 導演我躺哪, who has 384,000 followers, at 11:00 a.m. on Friday (Oct. 21) wrote on Weibo that Lin is about to leave the CBA and will play for the Kaohsiung Steelers in Taiwan's P. League+. Lin's brother Joseph Lin (林書緯), is already in the league and is teammates with naturalized Taiwanese player Quincy Davis on the New Taipei Kings roster.

The post said that once with the Kaohsiung Steelers, Lin will be playing alongside fellow CBA veteran Chou Yi-hsiang (周儀翔), a Taiwanese citizen who joined the team earlier this year.

Although the report is not yet confirmed, it appears likely that Lin's days in the CBA are numbered because he has been used very sparingly on the Guangzhou Loong Lions. He has not played at all the last two games and has seen minutes in only three games so far this season. Over those three games, Lin is averaging a mere nine minutes of court time, with four points, 0.7 rebounds, and 0.3 assists per game.

The Loong Lions' coach Guo Shiqiang (郭士強) favors fellow Americans Nate Mason and Jordan Bell in the rotation. Lin's numbers are a far cry from his first season with the Beijing Ducks from 2019 to 2020, when he averaged 25 points per game, 5.7 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. His peak was the "Linsanity" years of 2011-2012 when he played for the New York Knicks.

When asked by TVBS to confirm Lin's signing with the Kaohsiung Steelers, the team simply replied "no comment." Neither the team nor Lin had responded to a request from Taiwan News to confirm that he has joined the organization.



Screenshot of post claiming Lin will leave CBA for Taiwan's P. League+. (Weibo image)