Building in Taipei’s former sex industry district becomes art space

Business property finds new life as place for hosting exhibitions

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2022/10/21 15:29
QYG Art. (Taipei City Department of Cultural Affairs photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A historical property in the former sex industry district of Taipei has been given a new lease of life as an art space that opened for a trial run on Thursday (Oct. 21).

Qingyunge Art (QYG Art, 青雲閣), which literally means “blue clouds chamber,” is a three-story building in Taipei’s Wanhua, a former red-light district during the Japanese colonial period. It had been severely damaged before a city-government-led effort to preserve historical heritage brought it back to life at a cost of NT$30 million (US$932,413) in a four-year restoration project starting 2014.

The venue in west Taipei retains a vintage ambiance with a new logo design created by famed Taiwanese calligrapher Tong Yang-tze (董陽孜). It now serves as a cultural destination where exhibitions, workshops, and salons are held, according to the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs.

Artworks made with relics of the building’s exterior walls have been put on display at QYG Art by artist Tiyuriya Tu, wrote UDN. Opening hours for the trial operation are 1 p.m.-6 p.m. on Oct. 20-23, Oct. 28-30, and Nov. 5-7.

Address: 20, Alley. 6, Lane. 5, Sec. 2, Huanhe S. Rd., Wanhua District, Taipei City

Visit the Instagram page of QYG Art for more information.

QYG Art. (Taipei City Department of Cultural Affairs photos)
