Retrospective exhibition in Taipei reveals Tim Burton's dark humor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An exhibition featuring over 500 drawings, installations, and manuscripts from acclaimed American director Tim Burton is slated to take place at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall from Thursday (Oct. 20) to March 5, 2023.

The director of “Beetlejuice,” “Edward Scissorhands,” and “Dark Shadows,” Burton reveals his unique style in films, poetry, and illustrations. The exhibition, titled "The World of Tim Burton," features over 500 works.

The 64-year-old director is famed for his unique take on tragicomedy. His loneliness-inspired humor and horror fusion art track his childhood and adult life, and spark discussions about emotions and love.

The exhibition opened in New York in 2009, then toured Japan and South Korea. Taipei is the 10th stop to host the show, according to organizer Mediasphere Communication.

Some of Burton’s handwritten scripts for his 1997 poetry book “The Melancholy Death of Oyster Boy and Other Stories” are also on display. Screenings of heartbreaking stories from characters in the book, such as Stainboy, Stare Girl, and Toxic Boy, are in the audio room.



Entrance to "The World of Tim Burton." (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)



Tim Burton's studio. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)

The exhibition is divided into 10 sections, beginning with Burton’s studio display, where visitors can see prototypes and sketches, followed by a “napkin series” which shows the artist’s immense creativity by doodling on colorful napkins during travel time.

Notably, the section about misunderstanding outcasts captures the essence of Burton’s works. An assortment of scary monster graphics and sculptures embody the spirit that everyone is looking for love.

As for film lovers, the exhibition showcases the development of the California-born director’s early work from "Pee-wee’s Big Adventure" to the most recent, "Dumbo." It is also showing over 150 sketches and multimedia works for the first time in public.



Toxic Boy. (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)



"Jimmy the Penguin Boy." (Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)



