End Stage Renal Disease Market revenue, production and value 2022

Global End Stage Renal Disease Market is valued approximately USD $ billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than $ over the forecast period 2022-2028.
Market Overview
End Stage Renal Disease is a medical condition in which a person’s kidneys cease functioning on a permanent basis leading to the need for a regular course of long-term dialysis or a kidney transplant to maintain life. The increasing prevalence of Diabetes and Hypertension has led the adoption of End Stage Renal Disease across the forecast period.
For Instance: According to the IDF.Org approximately 537 million adults are living with diabetes as of 2020. Furthermore, the total number of people living with diabetes is projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045. Moreover, introduction of technologically advanced products would fuel the market of End Stage Renal Disease. Also, with the increasing number of hospitals and hospitals admissions for AKI is likely to increase the market growth during the forecast period. However, Stringent regulatory policies for dialysis products hinder the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.
The key regions considered for the Global End Stage Renal Disease Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the dominating region across the world in terms of market share owing to increasing healthcare spending, various government initiatives & awareness campaigns regarding CKD, availability of technologically advanced products and the presence of newly-established state-of-the-art healthcare facilities in the region. Additionally, the enormous populace of diabetic and hypertension patients is required to help the development of the market in this region.
Major market players included in this report are:
- Medtronic
- Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International Inc.
- Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.
- Cantel Medical
- BD.
- JMS Co. Ltd.
- Nikkiso Co., Ltd.
- Nipro Corporation
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.
The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Treatment:
Transplant
Dialysis
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
