Durable Medical Equipment Market financial planning, and business expansion plans 2022

Global Durable Medical Equipment Market is valued approximately USD 191.4 billion in 2021 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.30 % over the forecast period 2022-2028.

Market Overview

Durable Medical Equipment is a type of medical equipment’s that is intended to last for more than one use, oftentimes is intended to last for months or even years. The durable medical equipment’s mainly used in the home to aid in a better quality of living. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases requiring long term care, increasing geriatric population drive the adoption of Durable Medical Equipment across the forecast period.

For Instance according to World Health organization estimates- as of 2021, around 41 million people lost their lives due to Noncommunicable diseases (NCDs), which accounted for 71% of all deaths globally. Moreover, more than 15 million people die from a NCD between the ages of 30 and 69 years. Around 85% of these premature deaths occurred in low- and middle-income countries. Further, increasing penetration of home healthcare services and staff drivers the market growth of Durable Medical Equipment market. Also, with the introduction of technologically advanced product with supreme patient comfort and is likely to increase the market growth during the projected period. However, stringent regulatory requirements related to medical supplies impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2022-2028.

The key regions considered for the Global Durable Medical Equipment Market study includes Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world due to presence of leading manufacturers and quick adoption of advanced products. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest CAGR over the forecast period 2022-2028. Factors such as rising the target population base with increasing chronic diseases, the need for medical equipment by the patients and supportive government initiatives create lucrative growth prospects for the Durable Medical Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market players included in this report are:

ArjoHuntleigh

Stryker Corporation

Hill Rom, Inc.

Drive Medical

GF Health Products, Inc.

Sunrise Medical.

Medline Industries, Inc

Carex Health Brands, Inc.

Siemens Healthcare GmbH

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Personal Mobility Devices

Bathroom Safety Devices and Medical Furniture

Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices

By End-user:

Hospitals

Nursing Homes

Home Healthcare

Other End-user

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Table of Content

Executive Summary

Market Definition and Scope

Market Dynamics

Market Industry Analysis

Risk Assessment: COVID-19 Impact

Market Segmentation

Regional Analysis

Competitive Intelligence

Research Process

Key Benefits of This Market Research:

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Potential & niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the Market

Overview of the regional outlook of the Market

